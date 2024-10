Vladar stopped 33 of 38 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Flames looked absolutely overmatched Monday. Vladar did what he could between the pipes, but there wasn't much he could've done since the defense rarely provided any help. It's unclear if Vladar will remain the starter for Wednesday's game against Utah, but his 3.18 GAA and .895 save percentage aren't exactly encouraging figures going forward.