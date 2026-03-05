Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Gives up two goals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Vladar stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Mammoth. The third goal was an empty-netter at the 18:12 mark of the third period.

Vladar was coming off back-to-back wins, but he was unable to keep that run alive. That said, the offense failed to provide him with any support, as they were shut out and mustered only 16 shots on goal. Vladar will aim to bounce back if he starts Saturday on the road against the Penguins.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago