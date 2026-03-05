Dan Vladar News: Gives up two goals Thursday

Vladar stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Mammoth. The third goal was an empty-netter at the 18:12 mark of the third period.

Vladar was coming off back-to-back wins, but he was unable to keep that run alive. That said, the offense failed to provide him with any support, as they were shut out and mustered only 16 shots on goal. Vladar will aim to bounce back if he starts Saturday on the road against the Penguins.