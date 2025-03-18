Dan Vladar News: Guarding cage Tuesday

Vladar will start Tuesday's road game versus the Rangers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar stopped two of three shots in relief of Dustin Wolf in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, and he'll now start a day later. The 27-year-old Vladar is 1-1-1 with eight goals allowed on 99 shots over his last four contests. The Rangers have scored just 15 goals over their last six games, going 2-3-1 in that span.