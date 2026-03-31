Dan Vladar News: In goal in divisional matchup
Vladar is set to start on the road Tuesday against the Capitals, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Vladar has been steady across his last six appearances, posting a 4-1-1 record, 1.96 GAA and .928 save percentage. The 28-year-old Vladar has already faced the Capitals twice this season -- he logged identical stat lines against them Feb. 3 and Feb. 25, making 26 saves on 28 shots in both games, and he came out with a 1-1-0 record from those divisional matchups.
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