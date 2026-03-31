Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: In goal in divisional matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Vladar is set to start on the road Tuesday against the Capitals, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Vladar has been steady across his last six appearances, posting a 4-1-1 record, 1.96 GAA and .928 save percentage. The 28-year-old Vladar has already faced the Capitals twice this season -- he logged identical stat lines against them Feb. 3 and Feb. 25, making 26 saves on 28 shots in both games, and he came out with a 1-1-0 record from those divisional matchups.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago