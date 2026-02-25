Dan Vladar News: In goal Wednesday

Vladar will get the starting nod on the road against the Capitals on Wednesday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Vladar was struggling prior to the break, going 1-1-2 in his last five outings despite a decent 2.54 GAA. With the Czech backstop getting the start Wednesday, fantasy managers can expect to see Samuel Ersson (lower body) go versus the Rangers on Thursday, assuming he's healthy enough to play.