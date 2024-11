Vladar made 17 saves on 19 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.

The Flames rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first period, but Vladar allowed the only goal in the shootout to take the loss. He has earned one win over his last six appearances (1-3-2) to fall to 3-3-2 this season. Vladar has a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage through eight starts in 2024-25.