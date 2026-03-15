Dan Vladar News: Makes 27 saves in SO loss

Vladar stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vladar has bounced back since the 6-2 loss to the Rangers on March 9, when he allowed six goals on 24 shots faced. He has allowed just three goals on 51 shots faced in his last two outings. Vladar should continue to operate as the Flyers' No. 1 netminder until further notice. With a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage over his last 10 appearances, however, he's not in danger of losing that role any time soon.