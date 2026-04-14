Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Nabs playoff-clinching win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Vladar stopped 24 shots in regulation and overtime and all four shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Carolina was resting stars like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, having already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but the visitors still grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period. Vladar kept his focus and shut the door the rest of the way, and in the process he helped the Flyers lock up their first playoff berth since 2019-20. The 28-year-old has re-asserted himself as Philly's No. 1 netminder down the stretch, going 5-1-0 over the last six games with a dazzling 1.81 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago