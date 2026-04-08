Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Nabs third straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Vladar turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

A Cody Glass tally midway through the first period ruined any thoughts of a shutout, but Vladar delivered another strong effort as he picked up his third straight win and 27th of the season, nearly doubling his prior career high. If the Flyers are going to hang onto a playoff spot, The 28-year-old netminder will need to stay in top form -- over his last 10 starts, Vladar has gone 7-2-1 with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago