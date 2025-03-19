Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Not busy in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Vladar turned aside 12 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

All the scoring came in the first period, as New York's offense went to sleep over the final 40 minutes -- Vladar only faced eight shots combined over the last two frames. It was his first win in March, but the 27-year-old has played well since the beginning of February when given a chance. Over his last six outings, Vladar has a 2.04 GAA and .923 save percentage.

