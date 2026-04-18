Dan Vladar News: Picks up win in playoff opener

Vladar stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins in Game 1.

Vladar did his part, and the Flyers' defense also looked strong to limit the shots he faced. The 28-year-old netminder won five of his last six regular-season outings, posting a 1.81 GAA and a .921 save percentage in that span. Vladar will be the Flyers' clear No. 1 during their playoff run, though the Penguins should be able to offer a tougher challenge in later contests. Game 2 is set for Monday in Pittsburgh.