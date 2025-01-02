Dan Vladar News: Poor performance Thursday

Vladar stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Vladar lost his fourth straight outing (0-3-1), and he's given up 17 goals in that span. Allowing two goals in a span of 1:58 early in the third period did him in this time around. Vladar is 6-8-5 with a 3.08 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 19 starts this season. It'll likely be Dustin Wolf's turn between the pipes Saturday versus the Predators -- the Flames have alternated starts for their goalies since the holiday break.