Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Prevails in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Vladar made 20 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Vladar is 3-2-0 with 10 goals allowed in his last five games. He stopped all shooters in the shootout. Vladar is having the best season of his career. He's put up a 20-10-6 record, 2.40 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
