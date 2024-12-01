Dan Vladar News: Pummeled by Pens

Vladar turned aside 37 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Three of the season-high six goals against Vladar came on Pittsburgh power plays, and the Calgary offense didn't wake up until the third period. The 27-year-old netminder has only one win in his last six starts, going 1-3-2 over that stretch with a 3.09 GAA and .891 save percentage, but for now Vladar still appears to be in a timeshare with Dustin Wolf.