Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Pummeled by Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Vladar turned aside 37 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Three of the season-high six goals against Vladar came on Pittsburgh power plays, and the Calgary offense didn't wake up until the third period. The 27-year-old netminder has only one win in his last six starts, going 1-3-2 over that stretch with a 3.09 GAA and .891 save percentage, but for now Vladar still appears to be in a timeshare with Dustin Wolf.

Dan Vladar
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now