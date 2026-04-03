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Dan Vladar News: Reaches 25-win mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Vladar stopped 21 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Vladar was steady in this win, letting in just a Jean-Gabriel Pageau tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Vladar continues to enjoy a career year, reaching the 25-win mark for the first time. He's at 25-13-7 with a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 47 appearances. Vladar's gone 3-2-0 with 13 goals allowed over his last five outings, but he should see the bulk of the starts moving forward as the Flyers battle for a playoff spot.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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