Dan Vladar News: Series slipping away quickly

Vladar stopped 26 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Vladar has lost all three games in the second round, giving up 10 goals on 95 shots in those defeats. The netminder is still 4-5 for the postseason, but this was the first time he's allowed more than three goals in a playoff game this year, so he's not trending in the right direction. It's looking likely that the Flyers are simply not on the same level as the Hurricanes. Vladar is likely to get the chance to save the season in Saturday's Game 4.