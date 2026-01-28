With head coach Rick Tocchet confirming Vladar is good to go for Wednesday's contest, the netminder will make his return following a six-game absence. Across 28 appearances this season, the 28-year-old Vladar has a 16-7-4 record, a 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage. His return should help shore up the Flyers' defense, which has allowed at least four goals in four of their last six games. Vladar will face a Blue Jackets offense that ranks 20th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game, giving him a favorable matchup for his return.