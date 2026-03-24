Dan Vladar News: Set to face Columbus

Vladar was the first netminder off at the morning skate, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, which indicates he will be in goal against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Vladar has posted stellar results lately -- he's 3-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .946 save percentage over his last four appearances. That lone defeat during that stretch did come against the Blue Jackets, though, a game in which Vladar was solid, as he turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss. Vladar also faced Columbus on Jan. 28, allowing four goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss.