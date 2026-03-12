Dan Vladar News: Set to face Minnesota

Vladar is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Thursday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Vladar will attempt to rebound after allowing six goals on 24 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Monday. He has a 20-11-6 record, 2.52 GAA and .903 save percentage in 39 appearances in 2025-26. The Wild are 12-3-2 while averaging 4.06 goals per game across their past 17 matches.