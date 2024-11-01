Dan Vladar News: Set to face New Jersey

Vladar will get the home start versus New Jersey on Friday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar is 0-2-1 in his last three games, after starting the season with a pair of wins. He has a 3.18 GAA and an .895 save percentage this season. He is sharing the net with Dustin Wolf as neither goaltender has played well enough to take a firm grasp on the No. 1 job in Calgary. The Devils are averaging 3.85 goals per game.