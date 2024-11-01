Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar News: Set to face New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Vladar will get the home start versus New Jersey on Friday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar is 0-2-1 in his last three games, after starting the season with a pair of wins. He has a 3.18 GAA and an .895 save percentage this season. He is sharing the net with Dustin Wolf as neither goaltender has played well enough to take a firm grasp on the No. 1 job in Calgary. The Devils are averaging 3.85 goals per game.

