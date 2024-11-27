Dan Vladar News: Set to start

Vladar is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Wednesday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar has a 4-4-2 record, 2.67 GAA and .903 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2024-25. He's been used lightly by Calgary recently -- this will be just his second start in the Flames' past six games -- because Dustin Wolf enjoyed a fantastic run from Nov. 11-21 in which he allowed only four goals on 116 shots (.966 save percentage) across four starts. Wolf stopped 26 of 30 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to Ottawa on Monday, though, so perhaps the hot streak is over. The Red Wings are tied for 25th offensively with 2.52 goals per game.