Dan Vladar News: Set to start Game 1
Vladar will defend the road cage in Pittsburgh for Game 1 on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Vladar was a major reason why the Flyers are in the playoffs. He turned the Flyers' fortunes around, giving them solid netminding all season, as he posted a 29-14-7 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 52 regular-season contests. He struggled against the Penguins this season, going 1-1-0, allowing eight goals on only 50 shots.
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