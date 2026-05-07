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Dan Vladar News: Set to start Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Vladar is expected to patrol the crease at home for Game 3 versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Vladar has given up three goals in four of his last five outings, all losses, while recording a 42-save shutout in the fifth. While the 28-year-old backstop did enough to get the Flyers past in-state rivals Pittsburgh in the first round, head coach Rick Tocchet may have to consider giving Samuel Ersson a look if Vladar comes out flat again in Game 3.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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