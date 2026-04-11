Dan Vladar News: Set to start Saturday

Vladar is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday.

Vladar has a 27-14-7 record, 2.47 GAA and .904 save percentage in 50 appearances in 2025-26. He saw his three-game winning streak come to an end when he allowed four goals on eight shots in 24:56 of ice time en route to a 6-3 loss to Detroit on Thursday. The Jets rank 24th in goals per game with 2.85 this season.