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Dan Vladar News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vladar is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday.

Vladar has a 27-14-7 record, 2.47 GAA and .904 save percentage in 50 appearances in 2025-26. He saw his three-game winning streak come to an end when he allowed four goals on eight shots in 24:56 of ice time en route to a 6-3 loss to Detroit on Thursday. The Jets rank 24th in goals per game with 2.85 this season.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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