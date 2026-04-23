Dan Vladar News: Sharp in Game 3 win
Vladar made 28 saves Wednesday during the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Both Pittsburgh goals came on power plays in the first and third periods, as Vladar was a wall at even strength to help propel Philly to the verge of a series sweep. The 28-year-old netminder has a dazzling 1.33 GAA and .947 save percentage to begin his postseason run, and he'll look to finish the job on home ice Saturday in Game 4 and punch the Flyers' tickets to the second round.
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