Dan Vladar News: Sharp in Saturday's win
Vladar made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.
He was the busier of the two netminders as the Flyers got out-shot 27-17 on the afternoon, but Vladar had a shutout going until Charlie McAvoy re-directed a puck past him midway through the third period. Vladar has allowed three goals or fewer in five straight starts, going 2-1-2 over that span with a stellar 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage.
