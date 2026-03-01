Dan Vladar News: Sharp in Saturday's win

Vladar made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

He was the busier of the two netminders as the Flyers got out-shot 27-17 on the afternoon, but Vladar had a shutout going until Charlie McAvoy re-directed a puck past him midway through the third period. Vladar has allowed three goals or fewer in five straight starts, going 2-1-2 over that span with a stellar 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage.