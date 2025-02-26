Dan Vladar News: Sharp in Tuesday's win

Vladar stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

He took a shutout bid into the third period, only to see it ruined by Alex Ovechkin (who else?) on a Washington power play early in the final frame. Vladar continues to be used sparingly behind Dustin Wolf, but he's won both his starts in February after going 0-3-0 in January. On the season, Vladar sports an 8-10-5 record with a 2.98 GAA and .891 save percentage.