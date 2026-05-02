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Dan Vladar News: Slated starter Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 2:46pm

Vladar is expected to start on the road in Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday.

Vladar went 4-2 while posting a 1.61 GAA and a .937 save percentage in six appearances against Pittsburgh in the first round. Although he did excel against the Penguins, Carolina is another challenging adversary. Pittsburgh ranked third in goals per game during the 2025-26 regular season with an average of 3.54, while Carolina finished second at 3.55. Vladar did well against the Hurricanes in the 2025-26 regular season, going 1-0-1 while stopping 54 of 58 shots (.931 save percentage).

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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