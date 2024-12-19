Dan Vladar News: Starting against Ottawa

Vladar will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar recently dealt with a lower-body injury, but he was available as a backup for Tuesday's game against Boston. While he didn't enter that matchup, he'll be between the pipes for Thursday's contest. The 27-year-old has had mixed results over his last five appearances, posting a 2-2-1 record, 4.17 GAA and .837 save percentage.