Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Starting against Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Vladar will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar recently dealt with a lower-body injury, but he was available as a backup for Tuesday's game against Boston. While he didn't enter that matchup, he'll be between the pipes for Thursday's contest. The 27-year-old has had mixed results over his last five appearances, posting a 2-2-1 record, 4.17 GAA and .837 save percentage.

