Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Starting Friday versus France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Vladar will defend the Czech goal versus France on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vladar backed up Lukas Dostal on Thursday as Canada defeated the Czechs 5-0. Vladar is having an outstanding season with the Flyers, going 17-8-6 with a gaudy 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage. France looks to be the weakest team in the tournament and that will benefit Vladar.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
