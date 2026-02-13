Dan Vladar News: Starting Friday versus France
Vladar will defend the Czech goal versus France on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Vladar backed up Lukas Dostal on Thursday as Canada defeated the Czechs 5-0. Vladar is having an outstanding season with the Flyers, going 17-8-6 with a gaudy 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage. France looks to be the weakest team in the tournament and that will benefit Vladar.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2816 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2816 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More