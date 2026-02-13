Dan Vladar News: Starting Friday versus France

Vladar will defend the Czech goal versus France on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vladar backed up Lukas Dostal on Thursday as Canada defeated the Czechs 5-0. Vladar is having an outstanding season with the Flyers, going 17-8-6 with a gaudy 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage. France looks to be the weakest team in the tournament and that will benefit Vladar.