Dan Vladar News: Starting Game 2
Vladar will start Monday's Game 2 on the road against Carolina.
Vladar drew the Game 1 start in Carolina and allowed three goals on 23 shots (.870 save percentage) in the 3-0 loss. However, he posted shutouts in two of his six first-round appearances and will attempt to bounce back in Game 2 of the second round Monday.
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