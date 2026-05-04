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Dan Vladar News: Starting Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Vladar will start Monday's Game 2 on the road against Carolina.

Vladar drew the Game 1 start in Carolina and allowed three goals on 23 shots (.870 save percentage) in the 3-0 loss. However, he posted shutouts in two of his six first-round appearances and will attempt to bounce back in Game 2 of the second round Monday.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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