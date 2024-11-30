Dan Vladar News: Starting in Pittsburgh

Vladar will defend the road net against the Penguins on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar is coming off a 25-save effort in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He has a 4-4-3 record with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the league with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25.