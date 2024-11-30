Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar News: Starting in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Vladar will defend the road net against the Penguins on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar is coming off a 25-save effort in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He has a 4-4-3 record with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the league with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25.

