Dan Vladar News: Starting in Seattle

Vladar will defend the road net versus Kraken on Sunday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Dustin Wolf played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Detroit. The 27-year-old Vladar has surrendered 24 goals on 168 shots during his six-game (0-5-1) losing skid. He has a 6-10-5 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Seattle ranks 14th in the league with 2.98 goals per game in 2024-25.