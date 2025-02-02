Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Starting in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Vladar will defend the road net versus Kraken on Sunday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Dustin Wolf played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Detroit. The 27-year-old Vladar has surrendered 24 goals on 168 shots during his six-game (0-5-1) losing skid. He has a 6-10-5 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Seattle ranks 14th in the league with 2.98 goals per game in 2024-25.

