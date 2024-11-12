Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar News: Starting in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Vladar will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Dustin Wolf played in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings. The 27-year-old Vladar has a 3-3-2 record with one shutout, a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage across eight outings in 2024-25. Vancouver sits 14th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this season.

