Dan Vladar News: Starting in Vancouver

Vladar will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Dustin Wolf played in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings. The 27-year-old Vladar has a 3-3-2 record with one shutout, a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage across eight outings in 2024-25. Vancouver sits 14th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this season.