Dan Vladar News: Starting in Vegas

Vladar will guard the road net Sunday against the Golden Knights, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It'll be just the second start in six games for Vladar, who'd been dealing with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old netminder is 6-6-5 on the season with an .886 save percentage and 3.08 GAA. Vladar will face a Vegas team that's averaging 3.57 goals per game, the fourth-best mark in the league.