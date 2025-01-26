Dan Vladar News: Starting in Winnipeg
Vladar will guard the road goal against the Jets on Sunday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Vladar will get the second half of Calgary's back-to-back after Dustin Wolf played in Saturday's 5-4 win over Minnesota. The 27-year-old Vladar has allowed 19 goals on 141 shots during his five-game (0-4-1) losing skid. He has a 6-9-5 record with two shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks second in the league with 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.
