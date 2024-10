Vladar will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar is off to a nice start as he is 2-0-1 this season. He has given up eight goals on 73 shots (.890 save percentage), but has been fortunate as the Flames are averaging 4.00 per game. The Hurricanes have found the back of the 15 times in five games in 2024-25.