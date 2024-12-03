Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Starting versus Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Vladar will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's home contest against the Blue Jackets, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar had his worst performance of the campaign Saturday -- he conceded six goals on 43 shots in a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old has just one win over a six-game span since Nov. 3. The Blue Jackets have been productive on offense with 3.61 goals per game through 23 outings, which is the sixth-best mark in the NHL.

Dan Vladar
Calgary Flames
