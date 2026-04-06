Dan Vladar News: Strong showing once again

Vladar stopped 18 of 19 shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Vladar was beaten early in the third period by a Pavel Zacha wrister in the power play, but he looked excellent the rest of the way as the Flyers escaped with the OT win. Vladar has posted a save percentage north of .910 in three of his last four starts, and the 28-year-old goaltender is ending the regular season a strong run of form. Over his last 10 games, Vladar has gone 6-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and an .899 save percentage.