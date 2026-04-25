Dan Vladar News: Takes first loss of playoffs
Vladar allowed three goals on 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 4. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Vladar was questionable due to an arm injury sustained in Game 3, but he was able to play. It's unclear how much that injury might have impacted his performance in this contest. The 28-year-old is 3-1 this postseason, allowing just seven goals on 94 shots over four contests. Assuming the injury concern doesn't resurface, Vladar will likely be between the pipes again for Game 5 in Pittsburgh on Monday.
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