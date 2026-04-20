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Dan Vladar News: Tending twine for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Vladar will start Game 2 on the road against Pittsburgh on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar had a hot streak to close out the regular season, and he maintained his momentum in Game 1 of the Flyers' first-round series, turning aside 15 of 17 shots (.882 save percentage) in Saturday's road win over Pittsburgh. Across his last seven outings, he's gone 6-1-0 with a 1.84 GAA and .917 save percentage.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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