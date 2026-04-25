Dan Vladar News: Tending twine in Game 4
Vladar (arm) will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Saturday in Game 4, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Vladar appeared to sustain an injury to his right arm in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 4. However, he will return to the crease in Saturday's matchup with a chance to advance to Round 2 with a victory. Vladar has gone 3-0 this postseason while stopping 70 of 74 shots.
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