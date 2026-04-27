Dan Vladar News: Tending twine in Game 5

Vladar will defend the road net in Game 5 against Pittsburgh on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar stopped 17 of 20 shots in Game 4's 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Saturday, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has gone 3-1 this postseason, allowing only seven goals on 94 shots. The Flyers can advance to the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with one more victory.