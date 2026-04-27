Dan Vladar News: Tending twine in Game 5
Vladar will defend the road net in Game 5 against Pittsburgh on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Vladar stopped 17 of 20 shots in Game 4's 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Saturday, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has gone 3-1 this postseason, allowing only seven goals on 94 shots. The Flyers can advance to the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with one more victory.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 252 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 252 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 253 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 225 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 225 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More