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Dan Vladar News: Tending twine in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Vladar will defend the road net in Game 5 against Pittsburgh on Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Vladar stopped 17 of 20 shots in Game 4's 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Saturday, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has gone 3-1 this postseason, allowing only seven goals on 94 shots. The Flyers can advance to the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with one more victory.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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