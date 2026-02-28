Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Vladar will patrol the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Vladar is having his best season in the NHL, posting a 17-9-6 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 contests. The Bruins are generating 3.40 goals per game in 2025-26, seventh in the league.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
