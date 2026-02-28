Dan Vladar News: Tending twine Saturday
Vladar will patrol the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Vladar is having his best season in the NHL, posting a 17-9-6 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 34 contests. The Bruins are generating 3.40 goals per game in 2025-26, seventh in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break27 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week29 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More