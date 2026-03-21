Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Vladar will defend the road net against San Jose on Saturday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Vladar is coming off a 34-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim. He has a 22-11-7 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 42 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.06 goals per game this season.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Vladar See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago