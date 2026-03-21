Dan Vladar News: Tending twine Saturday

Vladar will defend the road net against San Jose on Saturday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Vladar is coming off a 34-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim. He has a 22-11-7 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 42 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.06 goals per game this season.