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Dan Vladar News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Vladar will draw the road start in Tuesday's clash against New Jersey, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar will look to extend his two-game win streak Tuesday and attempt to earn his seventh win in his last 10 games. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder has a 26-13-7 record, a 2.43 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 appearances this season. He has been excellent down the stretch of the regular season and has been a major component as to why the Flyers currently occupy the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. He'll face off against New Jersey on Tuesday, which should be a favorable matchup for Vladar given the team's 26th-ranked 2.78 GAA this season.

Dan Vladar
Philadelphia Flyers
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