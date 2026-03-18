Dan Vladar News: Tending twine Wednesday
Vladar will guard the road goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday.
Vladar is 3-2-1 with a 2.69 GAA and an .894 save percentage over his last six games. All three of his wins in that span have come on the road. The Ducks have scored 17 goals over their last six contests, but they've also been shut out twice in that span.
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