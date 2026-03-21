Dan Vladar News: Third win in last four starts
Vladar made 24 saves in a 4-1 over San Jose on Saturday.
The score betrays how tight this game was. Valdar and Alex Nedeljkovic were locked in a goalie's duel the entire night; Philly potted two empty-net goals. Vladar allowed just one power-play goal in the second period. He has won three of his last four starts, and he's 23-11-7 with a 2.41 GAA and .908 save percentage in 42 starts. His GAA is fifth-best in the NHL; his save percentage puts him in a tie for 15th overall. Vladar's first season in orange and black looks very good on him.
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