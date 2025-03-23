Dan Vladar News: Victorious in overtime Saturday

Vladar made 26 saves on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Vladar now has wins in back-to-back games after going 0-1-1 in his first three appearances in March. He's played pretty well in limited opportunities of late -- since Feb. 2, the 27-year-old has posted a 4-1-1 record, 2.16 GAA and .919 save percentage across seven outings. Dustin Wolf has handled the heaviest workload of his young career with 42 appearances this season, so Vladar's strong play recently could earn him more starts going forward if Wolf shows signs of being overworked down the stretch.