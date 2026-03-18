Dan Vladar News: Wins in overtime
Vladar stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Vladar allowed goals late in the second and third periods to squander a 2-0 lead. In the end, he was sharp enough, and Noah Cates scored in overtime to secure the Flyers' win. Vladar has won every other contest over his last seven outings, going 4-2-1 in that span. He's up to 22-11-7 on the year with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 42 appearances. Samuel Ersson will likely get the nod Thursday against the Kings, but Vladar should be back between the pipes for Saturday's matinee game versus the Sharks to wrap up this road trip.
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